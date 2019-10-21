Strong storms extend from Gulf Coast to Ohio Valley
Strong to severe storms will be ongoing across parts of the Gulf Coast up into the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valleys as a cold front moves through. Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will be possible.
A system across the Upper Midwest and Great lakes will also bring widespread rain with some flooding along with breezy conditions.
Heavy rain and mountain snow will move into the Northwest as a series of storms move in.