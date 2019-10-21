Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Strong storms extend from Gulf Coast to Ohio Valley

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Monday, October 21Video

National forecast for Monday, October 21

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Strong to severe storms will be ongoing across parts of the Gulf Coast up into the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valleys as a cold front moves through.  Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

A system across the Upper Midwest and Great lakes will also bring widespread rain with some flooding along with breezy conditions.

Heavy rain and mountain snow will move into the Northwest as a series of storms move in.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.