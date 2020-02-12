Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Published

Strong storms across South, flood threat in Ohio River Valley

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Severe storms and flood threat continue.

Strong storms across South, flooding possible into Ohio River Valley.

A system moving from the Plains into the Ohio River Valley will bring severe storms to the South later today through tonight, from the Gulf Coast to the Tennessee River Valley.  Heavy rainfall will keep the threat of flash flooding from the Mississippi River Valley to the Ohio River Valley. On the far northern side of the system a narrow band of light wintry precipitation will fall.

