Storms spread from Southeast into Ohio River Valley, Northeast; wildfire danger in Australia remains extreme

Showers and storms continue today across the Southeast, spreading northward into the Ohio River Valley and Northeast into the weekend.

Multiple systems will move onshore in the Pacific Northwest through the weekend, spreading heavy snow across the Cascades.

The wildfire danger in Australia remains extreme, with even hotter temperatures and changing wind directions on Saturday. Some relief in the form of rain will fall across northwestern Australia over the coming days, with showers possibly even reaching southeastern Australia next week. '