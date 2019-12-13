Storms on both US coasts to bring travel delays

Storms on both coasts will bring travel delays today and tomorrow. An area of low pressure over the southeast will strengthen and move up the eastern seaboard today and tomorrow. Rain will mostly be the story here, however there could be areas that see patchy freezing rain and ice as cold air filters in.

A series of storms over the West coast will bring heavy rain, strong winds and mountain snow from Northern California up into the Northwest. Winter storm advisories are posted as the system moves east.