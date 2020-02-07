Expand / Collapse search
Storm to bring strong winds, rain and snow to Northeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

The storm that brought tornadoes, flooding, rain, snow and ice across the eastern third of the country is now moving across the Northeast bringing very strong winds, heavy rain along the coast, freezing rain and snow for the interior Northeast and parts of New England. Travel will be treacherous if not impossible for some areas.

Another storm moving into the Northwest will bring more coastal rain and higher elevation snow.  This system will push into the Plains and Upper Midwest on Saturday.

