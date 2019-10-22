Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Published

Storm system that brought tornadoes to parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri is weakening

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

The system that brought tornadoes and damage to parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri is thankfully weakening, but we still could see the risk for strong to severe storms for parts of the Southeast and Carolinas.

Heavy rain will also move into the Northeast later today and into tonight. A system across the Great Lakes will move north, but high winds and some rain will cause travel problems for parts of the Midwest.

Unsettled weather continues for the Northwest and into the Rockies. Valley rain and heavy mountain snow will move through today and Wednesday.

