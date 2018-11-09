Expand / Collapse search
Storm system brings rain, snow to Northeast; freeze advisories up for a dozen states

By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
A developing storm system moving across the Eastern third of the country will produce locally heavy rain across the Northeast and heavy lake effect snow across the Great Lakes.

Much colder air has arrived across the Central and southern  U.S. with freeze advisories up for a dozen states.

The combination of unseasonably warm conditions, dry fuels and low humidity with strong gusty offshore winds are contributing to an extreme fire weather threat across California, especially for southern California.

