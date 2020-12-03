Southern California fires force evacuations as power companies cut electricity to curb risk

A wildfire in California's Orange County prompted widespread mandatory evacuations late Wednesday night after devouring more than 3,600 acres.

The Bond Fire was sparked by a burning house in Silverado Canyon, and flames spread through nearby brush, propelled by strong Santa Ana winds.

WILDFIRE THREAT SIMMERS AS RED FLAG WARNING ISSUED FOR PARTS OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Hundreds were forced to evacuate from their homes in Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon as the blaze grew overnight, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

At least 10 other communities were under advisories and more than 800 firefighters were on the scene, according to CBS Los Angeles. The blaze had not been contained by Thursday morning.

To the west, the Silverado Fire burned almost 13,000 acres in October. And in Riverside County, the smaller Airport Fire in the rural city of Nuevo continued to burn Thursday just west of Corona.

Cal Fire reported that the blaze was around 50 acres.

In Rancho San Diego, the Willow Fire was stopped on Thursday, though at least one home was destroyed and six others were damaged.

Much of Southern California is currently under red flag warnings due to the Santa Ana winds and low humidity.

In response to the dangerous conditions, utilities cut power to tens of thousands of customers by Thursday morning to reduce the risk of new fires.

Thousands of additional power cuts are possible over the next few days, according to the Associated Press.

This year has been the Golden State's worst ever for wildfires, with at least 31 dead and 6,000 square miles scorched.