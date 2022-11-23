Southern California expected to have critical fire weather through Thanksgiving holiday due to Santa Ana winds

Gusty, dry and warm Santa Ana winds will bring critical fire weather conditions to Southern California through the Thanksgiving holiday, forecasters said Wednesday.

The winds, produced by high pressure building in the Great Basin, were forecast to strengthen Wednesday night and peak on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Relative humidity levels will be critically low, ranging from 5% to 15%.

A fire weather watch was issued for the Malibu coastal strip and the Ventura County coastal plain. The city of Malibu said the Los Angeles County Fire Department will have augmented staffing in the area, and urged residents to be prepared.

The Southern California Edison website showed public safety power shutoffs were being considered for about 24,000 customers in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Power shutoffs, intended to prevent electrically ignited wildfires during strong winds, affected thousands of Southern Californians during Thanksgiving 2021.

A change in conditions will bring a chance of light rain and mountain snow to California early next week.