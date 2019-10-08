Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Snow to become heavier across Northern Rockies, spread into Northern Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Tuesday, October 8Video

National forecast for Tuesday, October 8

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Snow will become heavier today across the Northern Rockies, where winter storm warnings are in effect. Heavy snow will develop on Wednesday and begin spreading into the Northern Plains through Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms continue from the Southeast up the East Coast into midweek as a nearby frontal boundary keeps these regions unsettled.

In the West Pacific, Super Typhoon Hagibis has passed north of  Guam, but heavy rain will continue across the island for another 12-24 hours. Japan will need to monitor Hagibis for possible impacts this weekend.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.