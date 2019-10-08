Snow to become heavier across Northern Rockies, spread into Northern Plains

Snow will become heavier today across the Northern Rockies, where winter storm warnings are in effect. Heavy snow will develop on Wednesday and begin spreading into the Northern Plains through Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms continue from the Southeast up the East Coast into midweek as a nearby frontal boundary keeps these regions unsettled.

In the West Pacific, Super Typhoon Hagibis has passed north of Guam, but heavy rain will continue across the island for another 12-24 hours. Japan will need to monitor Hagibis for possible impacts this weekend.