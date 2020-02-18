Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Snow, ice and wintry mix to hit New England; heavy rain may cause more flooding for Mississippi Valley

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Tuesday, February 18Video

National forecast for Tuesday, February 18

Janice Dean has your FoxCast and discusses her new op-ed 'Why I love the weather.'

A system moving across the interior Northeast and New England will bring snow, ice, and a wintry mix to these regions. An arctic airmass will settle in and spread below-average temperatures south and eastward this week.

Additional heavy rain from Texas to the Carolinas may cause flooding including areas hit hard by historic flooding over the Mississippi Valley.

Heavy snow will also accumulate over the Northwest and the Central Rockies.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.