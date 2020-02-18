Snow, ice and wintry mix to hit New England; heavy rain may cause more flooding for Mississippi Valley
A system moving across the interior Northeast and New England will bring snow, ice, and a wintry mix to these regions. An arctic airmass will settle in and spread below-average temperatures south and eastward this week.
Additional heavy rain from Texas to the Carolinas may cause flooding including areas hit hard by historic flooding over the Mississippi Valley.
Heavy snow will also accumulate over the Northwest and the Central Rockies.