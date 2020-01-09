Snow, freezing rain and wintry mix to blanket eastern half of US

A complex system will develop from the Plains and Midwest eastward beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend. Snow, freezing rain, and a wintry mix will fall from the Midwest and Great Lakes to the interior Northeast and New England.

Meanwhile, severe storms will develop on Friday from eastern Texas and the ArkLaTex region to the Lower Mississippi River Valley, then shift toward eastern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Saturday. Flash flooding, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible.