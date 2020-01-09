Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Snow, freezing rain and wintry mix to blanket eastern half of US

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

A complex system will develop from the Plains and Midwest eastward beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend. Snow, freezing rain, and a wintry mix will fall from the Midwest and Great Lakes to the interior Northeast and New England.

Meanwhile, severe storms will develop on Friday from eastern Texas and the ArkLaTex region to the Lower Mississippi River Valley, then shift toward eastern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Saturday.  Flash flooding, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.