The Weather Front
Showers & flash flooding continue in Texas, freezing temps throughout Great Lakes & Northeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

Another day of showers and storms across water-logged Texas with the heaviest of rain moving over central Texas and Hill country.

Flash flooding will be a concern today through the weekend.

Meanwhile freezing temperatures are the story over the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, parts of the mid-Mississippi Valley and the Northeast.

Frost and freeze warnings are widespread across the region as the coldest air of the season settles in.

