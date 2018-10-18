Showers & flash flooding continue in Texas, freezing temps throughout Great Lakes & Northeast
Another day of showers and storms across water-logged Texas with the heaviest of rain moving over central Texas and Hill country.
Flash flooding will be a concern today through the weekend.
Meanwhile freezing temperatures are the story over the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, parts of the mid-Mississippi Valley and the Northeast.
Frost and freeze warnings are widespread across the region as the coldest air of the season settles in.