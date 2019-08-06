Expand / Collapse search
Showers, enhanced surf continue across Hawaii

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
The final tropical advisory was issued on Flossie yesterday in the Pacific, however, showers and enhanced surf will continue across Hawaii today.

Weather across the country is quiet, however, a cold front stretching from the interior Northeast to the Ohio River Valley and back into the Northern Plains will spread scattered strong storms and localized flooding across these regions through tonight.

The Atlantic basin remains very quiet in terms of tropical development over the next five days.

