Severe thunderstorms threaten North Carolina, Virginia; critical fire weather conditions raise concerns in West

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of North Carolina and Virginia today as well as parts of the high plains. Large hail damaging winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Meanwhile, critical fire weather conditions have raised concerns across the Inter-Mountain West through the upcoming weekend. Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches are in effect.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure in the Bahamas for development over the next few days.