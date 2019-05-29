Severe storms to once again develop across Plains, Mid-Atlantic

One more day of this prolonged stretch of severe weather, then a shift in both the overall weather pattern and a break from the widespread severe storms. Thursday through early next week look much quieter.

Severe storms will once again develop across the Plains and portions of the Mid-Atlantic with large hail, damaging winds, flooding, and tornadoes.

The best chance for strong tornadoes will be from northern Texas through southeastern Oklahoma into Arkansas and southern Missouri, including Dallas and Fort Smith.

There is also a chance of isolated tornadoes across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware, including Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.