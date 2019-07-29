Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Severe storms threaten Midwest; hot temperatures elevate fire danger in Southwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
A cold front moving across the Plains and Midwest will bring some showers and thunderstorms with some storms turning severe today. Ahead of the front, heat and humidity will be the story for the Ohio, Tennessee Valley and along the East Coast.

Hot temperatures and fire danger will be elevated over the Great Basin.


In the tropics, an area of disturbed weather will be monitored across the Atlantic forecast to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to Puerto Rico.


And Tropical Storm Eric and Flossie in the Pacific are forecast to strengthen into hurricanes moving close to Hawaii over the next few days.

