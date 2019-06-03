Expand / Collapse search
Severe storms continue across High Plains; low pressure in Bay of Campeche could gain steam

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Severe storms will continue across the central and southern High Plains today.  Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible.

Tuesday the storm threat continues for the southern High Plains and then stretches into the Central Plains and Midwest, where additional rainfall will prolong flooding across the region.

An area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche remains disorganized, but could still gain some organization before it moves into eastern Mexico by Tuesday.  Regardless of development, the disturbance will produce heavy rainfall over southern and eastern Mexico over the next several days.

