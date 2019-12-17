Rain, snow and ice impacting millions of people from Ohio Valley to New England

We've got a mess of dangerous weather across the Eastern Half of the country. Rain, snow and ice are impacting millions of people from the Ohio Valley into the Northeast and New England. Accumulating ice will make travel dangerous if not impossible over parts of Pennsylvania, the Hudson Valley and New England.

The cold front associated with this system brought over two dozen tornadoes yesterday across the Gulf Coast and southeast. We still have the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms today, so please stay alert and listen to the latest forecast alerts.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will be frigid over the next few days.

Meanwhile, across the West a new storm system moves in today bringing rain and higher elevation snow.