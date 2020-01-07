Quick-moving system will bring rain, snow and ice to parts of Central Appalachians and MidAtlantic 

A quick-moving storm system will bring a mix of rain, snow and some ice for parts of the Central Appalachians into the MidAtlantic.

Depending on how quickly the cold air moves in, accumulating snow will be possible over parts of North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland just outside of the D.C. area. Winter weather advisories have been posted where travel could be impacted.

The Northwest continues to be inundated with more rain and mountain snow.

Some of that energy will move into the Plains over the next few days bringing a threat of severe storms including tornadoes and heavy rain late week.