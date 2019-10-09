Expand / Collapse search
Powerful winter storm plows across West, Plains; fire conditions threaten California

By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
A powerful winter storm plowing across the West and the Plains will bring dangerous conditions making travel difficult if not impossible over the next few days.  Heavy snow will pile up from the North Central Rockies through the Northern Plains into the Upper Midwest.  Record cold temperatures will plunge in its wake.

Meanwhile, dry windy conditions will bring fire weather danger from California to the Great Basin.

A developing coastal low will bring scattered showers, storms and breezy conditions off the East Coast for the next few days.

In the West Pacific, dangerous Super Typhoon Hagibis will threaten Japan this weekend.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.