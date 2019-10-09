Powerful winter storm plows across West, Plains; fire conditions threaten California

A powerful winter storm plowing across the West and the Plains will bring dangerous conditions making travel difficult if not impossible over the next few days. Heavy snow will pile up from the North Central Rockies through the Northern Plains into the Upper Midwest. Record cold temperatures will plunge in its wake.

Meanwhile, dry windy conditions will bring fire weather danger from California to the Great Basin.

A developing coastal low will bring scattered showers, storms and breezy conditions off the East Coast for the next few days.

In the West Pacific, dangerous Super Typhoon Hagibis will threaten Japan this weekend.