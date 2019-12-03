Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Powerful coastal low slowly pulls away from Northeast after dumping feet of show

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Tuesday, December 3Video

National forecast for Tuesday, December 3

Janice Dean has your Giving Tuesday FoxCast.

As a powerful coastal low slowly pulls away from the Northeast, some snow, wintry mix, and gusty winds will linger across eastern New England through midday. The northwesterly flow in the wake of the system will also bring more snow to the Appalachians and downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario.

A system moving in from the Pacific will bring rain and snow to California today, with even heavier precipitation Wednesday that will also expand across the Southwest into the Four Corners region.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.