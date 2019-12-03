Powerful coastal low slowly pulls away from Northeast after dumping feet of show

As a powerful coastal low slowly pulls away from the Northeast, some snow, wintry mix, and gusty winds will linger across eastern New England through midday. The northwesterly flow in the wake of the system will also bring more snow to the Appalachians and downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario.

A system moving in from the Pacific will bring rain and snow to California today, with even heavier precipitation Wednesday that will also expand across the Southwest into the Four Corners region.