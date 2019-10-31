One more day of critical fire conditions for Southern California until winds settle down

One more day of critical fire weather conditions for Southern California and then winds will settle down, giving firefighters the upper hand on containing several large fires burning across the state.

Record cold will be the story behind a powerful cold front that brought snow from the Rockies to the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes.

Wet weather with the risk of severe storms will be a risk for trick or treaters this afternoon and tonight along the eastern third of the country. Keep an eye on the sky and listen to your local weather forecasts to stay weather safe.