Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

One more day of critical fire conditions for Southern California until winds settle down

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Thursday, October 31Video

National forecast for Thursday, October 31

Janice Dean has your Halloween FoxCast.

One more day of critical fire weather conditions for Southern California and then winds will settle down, giving firefighters the upper hand on containing several large fires burning across the state.

Record cold will be the story behind a powerful cold front that brought snow from the Rockies to the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes.

Wet weather with the risk of severe storms will be a risk for trick or treaters this afternoon and tonight along the eastern third of the country. Keep an eye on the sky and listen to your local weather forecasts to stay weather safe.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.