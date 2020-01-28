Northwest continues to be active as more heavy rain, mountain snow move into region  

The Northwest continues to be active as more heavy rain and mountain snow move into the region.

A system strengthening over the Southern Plains will bring a mix of rain, snow and ice over the central U.S. with some areas across Kansas into Oklahoma and north Texas will get a swath of snow where winter weather advisories are posted.

Colder temperatures will linger behind this system with daytime highs 10-20 degrees below average. Lake effect snow will also continue today downwind of Erie and Ontario.