Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Northwest continues to be active as more heavy rain, mountain snow move into region  

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Tuesday, January 28Video

National forecast for Tuesday, January 28

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The Northwest continues to be active as more heavy rain and mountain snow move into the region.

A system strengthening over the Southern Plains will bring a mix of rain, snow and ice over the central U.S.  with some areas across Kansas into Oklahoma and north Texas will get a swath of snow where winter weather advisories are posted.

Colder temperatures will linger behind this system with daytime highs 10-20 degrees below average. Lake effect snow will also continue today downwind of Erie and Ontario.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.