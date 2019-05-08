Multi-day severe storm and heavy rain threat continues across Southern Plains
The multi-day severe storm and heavy rain threat continues across the Southern Plains today through tonight, eventually extending into the Mississippi River Valley.
The best chance for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be across central and northeastern Texas as well as northern Louisiana and portions of Arkansas.
Repeated rounds of heavy rain will increase the likelihood of flash flooding across the region. On Thursday the storm threat shits to the Middle and Lower Mississippi River Valley.