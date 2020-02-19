More rain in forecast for flood-prone zones across Southeast

More rain is in the forecast for flood-prone zones across the South and the Mississippi Valley through Thursday. Flood warnings are in effect as rivers and streams crest at historic levels.

Cold arctic air is spreading across the Central and Eastern U.S. over the next few days. The timing of these freezing temperatures will mean measurable snow for the Carolinas and Virginia on Thursday and early Friday.

Snow will also pile up over the Central Rockies and Central Plains as the cold air settles in.