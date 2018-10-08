Michael to strengthen to hurricane as it nears Florida, say forecasters

The U.S. National Hurricane Center on Sunday upgraded Tropical Depression Michael to a tropical storm, hours before its top sustained winds of 60 mph exceeded forecasts.

By 11 p.m. ET Sunday, the storm was located around 105 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and moving to the north at about 5 mph. Tropical storm winds extended out 170 miles, primarily to the northeast and southeast of the storm's center. It also was about 135 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba.

The storm is expected to further strengthen into a hurricane in the next couple of days as its center travels over the Yucatan Channel, crosses the Gulf of Mexico and nears the Florida Panhandle coast around Wednesday.

Forecasters advised residents along the northeastern and central U.S. Gulf Coast to monitor the storm's progress.

"While the impacts are still uncertain, our area could experience increased wind activity and heavy rainfall, which could cause localized flooding and downed trees," Tallahassee officials said in a statement.

The city of Pensacola tweeted to residents, "Be sure you have your emergency plan in place."

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Sunday warned that a tropical storm headed for the Florida Panhandle could become a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 100 miles per hour by the time it makes landfall around Wednesday. Scott issued an order for a state of emergency for 26 counties in the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend area.

"This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous," Scott said after receiving a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center.

The governor warned that storm surge could affect areas of Florida not in the storm's direct path.

"If this storm hit Panama City, Tampa could still have storm surge," said Scott, referring to two Florida cities about 375 miles apart by the highway. "Every family must be prepared."

Scott also activated 500 members of the Florida National Guard ahead of the storm.

Michael is the 13th named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, according to hurricane center spokesman Dennis Feltgen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.