Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Montana
Published

Massive winter storm sweeping across northern US in coming days, dangerously cold temperatures expected

Northern US temperatures will drop drastically into the Pacific Northwest first, then hit the northern Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A massive winter storm that will push across the northern U.S. in coming days could dump several feet of snow at higher elevations and bring dangerously cold temperatures, forecasters said Sunday.

The arctic blast will sweep into the Pacific Northwest and then push across the northern Rocky Mountains and onto the Great Plains. It will bring heavy snow and strong winds, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters issued winter storm warnings and advisories across the region beginning Sunday afternoon. Lesser snowfall amounts were expected at lower elevations.

SKI RACING SEASON IN EUROPE AFFECTED BY CLIMATE CHANGE, NO SNOW IN LONG-TERM FORECAST FOR FRANCE

Temperatures will drop drastically after Tuesday leading to dangerous wind chills, the weather service said.

Mist rises above ice floes on the Yellowstone River after a night of -29 degree temperatures on Dec. 2, 2022, in Paradise Valley, Montana. Northern United States is expecting a winter storm in the coming days.

Mist rises above ice floes on the Yellowstone River after a night of -29 degree temperatures on Dec. 2, 2022, in Paradise Valley, Montana. Northern United States is expecting a winter storm in the coming days. (William Campbell/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Snow was also forecast across portions of North and South Dakota.