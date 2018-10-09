Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Hurricane Michael intensifying; set to strike Florida as a Cat 3 storm

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

Hurricane Michael is intensifying and is set to strike the Florida Panhandle as a Cat 3 hurricane with dangerous, potentially catastrophic storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rain.

Conditions will start to deteriorate tonight along the Gulf Coast.

Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are forecast from the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend into southeastern Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.   Locally up to a foot of rain is possible. This may cause life-threatening flash flooding in some areas.

Some heavy rain will affect parts of the Hurricane Florence affected areas this week.  The good news is this storm will move relatively quickly, but Carolinas and Georgia could still see tropical storm impacts/power outages/winds and heavy rain.

Isolated tornadoes will be a threat on the eastern side of the storm as the storm moves inland.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX and Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.