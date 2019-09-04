Hurricane Dorian moves northward, expected to get closer to Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian continues to move northward, parallel the Florida coastline this morning, with sustained winds near 105 mph, gusts to 125mph. Dorian is producing tropical storm conditions along the northeastern Florida coast this morning.

While Dorian’s strongest winds currently remain offshore, these core winds are expected to move much closer to South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday into Friday morning. Hurricane warnings have been expanded along the coast from Savannah northward to North Carolina, including all of coastal South Carolina. Dorian is forecast to remain a hurricane as it makes a dangerous pass near/over the Outer Banks Friday morning, then accelerating out to sea.

Beyond wind threats, storm surge and flash flooding remain concerns all along the southeast US coastline. Brief, isolated tornadoes are also possible as rain bands rotate onshore through Friday morning.