Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Cape Hatteras, North Carolina

Dorian made landfall this morning at 8:35am at Cape Hatteras, N.C. as a 90mph hurricane. Wind recently gusted to 89mph at Okracoke.

As Dorian pulls away from the coast today, winds will gradually decrease. Heavy rain will continue through midday across eastern and northeastern NC along with southeastern Virginia. Storm surge up to 6 feet also remains a concern this morning for this same region as onshore and northeasterly winds continue.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Cape Cod late tonight and early tomorrow morning as Dorian passes well to the east. While rain and wind gusts over 40mph are possible, these impacts will be relatively brief. Rip currents will be a concern along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast beaches through the weekend.