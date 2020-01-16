Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Heavy snow to move into the Upper Midwest; artic high breaks warm temperatures

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
An active weather pattern is setting up through the weekend, bringing a wide variety of winter weather impacts. Heavy snow will move into the Upper Midwest with rain and freezing rain being the concern for the Southern Plains into the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys.

Areas that have experienced normal than average temperatures will now feel a reality check as an arctic high moves in over the next few days.

The West will see a surge of heavy rain along the coast and feet of snow for the mountains. Parts of California will be at risk for flash flooding.

