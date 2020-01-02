Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Heavy rain threatens Gulf Coast, Pacific Northwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Heavy rain along with strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible over the Gulf Coast. Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi could get large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.  Some areas could receive 3-5 inches of rainfall across parts of Mississippi and Tennessee where flooding will be a concern.

Meanwhile, heavy rain for the Pacific Northwest coastal areas with heavy snow piling up over the Olympics and Cascades. Strong winds and high surf will also be an issue as a strong cold front moves in on Friday.

Much of the Central and Eastern U.S. will feel warmer than usual over the next few days.

