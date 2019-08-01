Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Published

Heavy rain brings flood risk to Plains, Mississippi Valley; monsoon season in full swing across the Southwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Heavy rain and the risk for flooding is expected over the next few days across the Plains and the Mississippi Valley along a slow-moving front. 

The monsoon season is in full swing across the Southwest, with more showers and thunderstorms in the forecast over the next few days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also pop up along the Gulf Coast up into the Mid Atlantic.  Tropical moisture will move into Florida over the next few days as well.


 In the Pacific, Hurricane Erick will move south of Hawaii while weakening and Tropical Storm Flossie could bring rain to the islands while also weakening over the next few days.


Also watching a disturbance in the Atlantic that could become a depression and move into the Caribbean over the next few days.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.