The Weather Front
Published

Heat and humidity across Northeast prompts advisories; elevated fire danger continues across the West

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
More heat and humidity across the Northeast has prompted advisories today where temperatures will feel in the upper 90s. A cold front will eventually bring relief and some wet weather later this week.

Elevated fire danger continues across the West with gusty winds and low humidity.


In the tropics, Erick and Flossie are strengthening in the Pacific.  Hawaii will have to keep an eye on both storms, although the forecast models show the storms weakening before moving close to land. And a couple of areas of disturbed weather in the Caribbean and off the coast of Africa will also be monitored over the next week.

