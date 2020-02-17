Expand / Collapse search
Flooding to be problematic for parts of Mississippi River Valley

Flooding will be a problem today over parts of the Mississippi River Valley.  Light rain is in the forecast for some of these regions that have gone past flood stage and this pattern will be ongoing for the next few days.

Heavy snow will once again move into parts of the Great Lakes and interior Northeast while rain will fall over the Ohio Valley with a wintry mix for others.

Rain and higher elevations snow moves in again across the Northwest into the Rockies.

