Fire weather danger continues across Southwest; early winter storm drops two feet of snow in northern Plains, Midwest

Fire weather danger continues across Southern California into the Southwest because of dry conditions and strong winds.

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are ongoing over the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest courtesy of an early-season winter storm that dropped temperatures drastically and brought over two feet of snow.

A coastal low offshore will bring the risk for showers and storms, strong winds, beach erosion and coastal flooding for parts of New England and the Northeast.

Typhoon Hagibis could impact Japan this weekend with strong winds and flooding rain.