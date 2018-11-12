Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Fire conditions elevated across Northern California; wintry system moves through the Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

Red flag warnings remain in effect across both Northern and Southern California as very low humidity and gusty winds continue to begin the week. Fire conditions are elevated today and Tuesday across Northern California, but the situation remains critical across Southern California through tomorrow, where wind gusts to 70mph remain possible.  Overall wind conditions will improve Wednesday.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories remain in effect across the Southern Rockies into the Southern and Central Plains as a wintry system moves through the region.

Severe storms are possible today across the central Gulf Coast and Southeast.  Hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, and a few tornadoes are possible.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX and Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.