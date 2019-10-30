Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Published

Extremely critical fire conditions continue in California; wet Halloween expected for eastern third of country

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Extremely critical fire weather conditions continue over parts of California today and tomorrow.  Powerful, strong offshore winds will combine with low relative humidity and warm temperatures to create very favorable conditions for rapid fire growth for existing and new fires.

Meanwhile, extreme record-setting cold and heavy snow today extends from the Colorado Rockies through the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes.

Rain will move into the eastern third of the country tomorrow making for a wet Trick or Treat for Halloween on Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.