Excessive heat warnings and advisories remain posted across South

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories remain posted across much of the South to start the week, with the most dangerous heat indices from eastern Oklahoma to the Mississippi River Valley through tomorrow. The heatwave will break for most on Wednesday.
Strong storms are expected across the Midwest this afternoon and evening, especially from Iowa into central Illinois. Large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, and a few tornadoes are possible.