Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Excessive heat warnings and advisories remain posted across South

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Monday, August 12Video

National forecast for Monday, August 12

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories remain posted across much of the South to start the week, with the most dangerous heat indices from eastern Oklahoma to the Mississippi River Valley through tomorrow.  The heatwave will break for most on Wednesday.

Strong storms are expected across the Midwest this afternoon and evening, especially from Iowa into central Illinois.  Large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, and a few tornadoes are possible.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.