Excessive heat spreads from Plains to East Coast

Excessive heat watches and warnings, along with heat advisories, are now widespread from the Plains and Midwest through the Ohio River Valley to the East Coast as a heatwave ramps up.

While the Central U.S. is experiencing their hottest temperatures yesterday and today, the worst heat peaks along the East Coast Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the 90s to near 100 degrees.

Factor in humidity and we’ll be looking at dangerous heat indices for a large portion of the country over the next 4 days.