The Weather Front
Published

Excessive heat blankets Southern US; threat for severe storms shifts to East

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Much of the South and Southern Mississippi River Valley will endure one more day of excessive heat and humidity today, then temperatures will ease for most on Wednesday.

Excessive heat warnings are also in effect across the Desert Southwest through Thursday as 110+ degree temperatures continue.

The threat for severe storms shifts to the East this afternoon and evening, with the greatest threat from the Central Appalachians into the Mid-Atlantic and southern portions of the Northeast.  Both D.C. and Philly will likely see strong storms as well as localized flash flooding.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC).