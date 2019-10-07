Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Developing winter storm threatens Northern Rockies, Northern Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

A developing winter storm will be our big weather story this week for the Northern Rockies spreading into the Northern Plains through Thursday.

Temperatures will turn much colder behind a strong cold front and snow will coat much of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Winter weather advisories are posted ahead of this system.

Meanwhile, across the East, warm humid conditions are expected ahead of a cold front and shower and thunderstorms could pop up today and tomorrow.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.