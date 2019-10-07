Developing winter storm threatens Northern Rockies, Northern Plains
A developing winter storm will be our big weather story this week for the Northern Rockies spreading into the Northern Plains through Thursday.
Temperatures will turn much colder behind a strong cold front and snow will coat much of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Winter weather advisories are posted ahead of this system.
Meanwhile, across the East, warm humid conditions are expected ahead of a cold front and shower and thunderstorms could pop up today and tomorrow.