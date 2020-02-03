Developing winter storm across Intermountain West, Rockies to move across country

A developing winter storm across the Intermountain West and the Rockies will move across the country this week. Widespread snow will spread from Idaho down into Utah and Colorado where winter weather advisories are in effect.

This system will then move into the Plains bringing some snow, heavy rain and thunderstorms some of which could turn severe over the Mississippi River Valley Tuesday.

Strong winds behind the system have prompted wind warnings for parts of California and southern Nevada.

Iowa weather should not affect voter turnout today. There’s no precipitation in the state today – mostly clear skies with seasonal highs in the 30s and 40s