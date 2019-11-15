Expand / Collapse search
Developing coastal storm to bring rain, high surf, coastal flooding and gusty winds to East Coast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
A developing coastal storm will bring rain, high surf, coastal flooding and gusty winds over the next several days.  Several inches of heavy rain along the Southeast could cause flash flooding, especially over the Carolinas. The low will then move up towards the Northeast Sunday into Monday staying mainly offshore, but we could still see some rain, gusty winds and coastal impacts.

More snow will fall across parts of the Great Lakes and Interior Northeast with a front moving through and the Northwest is expecting wet weather with snow in the mountains as a system pushes in from the Pacific.

