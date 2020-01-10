Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Dangerous storm system forecast to impact a wide swath of US

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
A dangerous storm system is forecast to impact a wide swath of the country today bringing many threats including severe weather.  Widespread thunderstorms with the possibility of strong, damaging winds, flooding rain and tornadoes are expected over parts of the south, Gulf Coast, Mississippi and Ohio Valleys.  Meanwhile, on the cold side of this system, heavy snow and ice will bring difficult if not impossible travel.

Ahead of this system, record-breaking temperatures will be possible with highs 10-25 degrees above average while the western half of the country will be much colder with single digits for the northern tier of the nation.

The Pacific Northwest continues its train of storm systems with heavy rain along the coast and snow of up to two feet in the mountains.

