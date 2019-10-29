Dangerous fire conditions remain across much of California; significant winter storm brewing across Rockies
Dangerous fire conditions remain the story across much of California with strong offshore winds, dry conditions and warm temperatures. Critical to extreme fire danger will likely persist through much of the workweek.
Meanwhile, a significant winter storm is brewing across the Rockies that will spread into the plains today and tomorrow.
Rain and thunderstorms will move into the eastern third of the country Wednesday and Thursday making for a possibly wet Halloween.