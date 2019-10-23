Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Published

Colorado Rockies, Denver metro area could see up to one foot of snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
A new system and associated cold front moving into the Plains will bring up to a foot of heavy snow across parts of the Colorado Rockies including the Denver metro area.  It may be cold enough for snow for some in New Mexico and the panhandle of Texas for a brief period of time.

Meanwhile, strong winds behind the front along with hot temperatures and dry conditions will bring critical fire danger over much of California through Friday.

As the cold front moves east over the next few days, plenty of Gulf moisture will work its way into the southern plains and the Tennessee River Valley. Some spots could receive upwards of 5 inches over the Mid-south. This area is in need of rain, but too much will cause flooding issues.

