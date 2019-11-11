Coldest air of season arriving across two-thirds of country, heavy snow possible
The coldest air of the season is arriving across two-thirds of the country with an arctic cold front. Heavy snow with the possibility for freezing rain and a wintry mix will be possible for a wide swath of the country from the Midwest through the Great Lakes and the interior northeast. Even some of the coastal areas could see the first snowflakes of the season behind the front.
Meanwhile, warm temperatures continue along the West with air quality issues across the interior Northeast.