Cold front brings record lows, freeze advisories for the Midwest and fire threats in Southern California

A strong cold front continues to bring below average temperatures and record lows over the southern plains into the Mississippi River Valley.

Freeze advisories are up for parts of the Midwest.

Heavy rain continues to bring the risk for flooding across parts of Texas and New Mexico.

Isolated heavy snow will fall over the Central Rockies and some scattered snow showers are in the forecast over even the southern Rockies.

Strong offshore Santa Ana winds will continue to produce critical fire weather threats in Southern California.