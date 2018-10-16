Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Cold front brings record lows, freeze advisories for the Midwest and fire threats in Southern California

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

A strong cold front continues to bring below average temperatures and record lows over the southern plains into the Mississippi River Valley.

Freeze advisories are up for parts of the Midwest.

Heavy rain continues to bring the risk for flooding across parts of Texas and New Mexico.

Isolated heavy snow will fall over the Central Rockies and some scattered snow showers are in the forecast over even the southern Rockies.

Strong offshore Santa Ana winds will continue to produce critical fire weather threats in Southern California.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX and Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.